Qingdao Port International Reports Improved Financial Performance for 2025

The latest announcement is out from Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:6198) ).

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first nine months of 2025, showing a slight increase in total profit and net profit attributable to shareholders compared to the previous year. Despite a minor decrease in operating revenue, the company experienced a substantial rise in net cash flows from operating activities, indicating improved operational efficiency and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6198) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.50 price target.

More about Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the port industry. It primarily focuses on port-related services and logistics, playing a significant role in facilitating trade and transportation in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 2,646,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.36B

