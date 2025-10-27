Qingdao Port International Re-elects Employee Representative Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:6198) ) has shared an update.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. has announced the re-election of Ms. Wang Fuling as the employee representative director. Ms. Wang, who has over 25 years of management experience, will serve in this role as part of the fifth session of the Board. Her remuneration will be determined by the Board and disclosed in annual reports. This re-election is part of the company’s ongoing governance and management strategy, potentially impacting its operational leadership and stakeholder relations.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company established in the People’s Republic of China, with a focus on port operations. The company is involved in providing port-related services and is part of the larger Shandong Port Qingdao Port Group.

