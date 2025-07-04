Qilu Expressway Announces Director Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1576) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Kang Jian as a non-executive director due to work adjustments, effective July 4, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions. Concurrently, the company proposed the appointment of Mr. Wang Hongyi as a new non-executive director, pending approval at the general meeting. Mr. Wang brings extensive experience in financial and investment management, having held significant roles in various companies, including Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Weihai Bank.

More about Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H

Qilu Expressway Co., Ltd. operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on the development and management of expressways in China. The company is involved in the construction, operation, and maintenance of road networks, catering to the transportation needs in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 110,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.1B

See more insights into 1576 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue