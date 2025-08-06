Qianhai Health Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0911) ) just unveiled an update.

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 20, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and market perception.

More about Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd.

Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the health sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 911.

Average Trading Volume: 55,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$41.51M

See more data about 0911 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue