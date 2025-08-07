QIAGEN Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results, Raises Sales Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, QIAGEN N.V. announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 2025, reporting net sales of $534 million, a 7% increase from the previous year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.60. The company exceeded its outlook with a 6% growth at constant exchange rates and improved profitability, driven by strong performances in diagnostic solutions and efficiency gains. The company also revised its full-year 2025 sales outlook upward and reaffirmed its EPS target, indicating solid execution and strategic investments.

The most recent analyst rating on (QGEN) stock is a Hold with a $42.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Qiagen stock, see the QGEN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QGEN is a Outperform.

Qiagen’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights. The company’s robust cash flow management and strategic focus on growth segments contribute positively. Technical indicators support a bullish outlook, although the high P/E ratio suggests caution regarding valuation. The company’s strategic initiatives and upgraded guidance further enhance its attractiveness.

More about Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, specializing in diagnostic solutions and sample technologies. Their primary products include QIAstat-Dx and QuantiFERON, with a focus on expanding their contributions in digital PCR and genomics.

Average Trading Volume: 1,512,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.82B

