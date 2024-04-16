QEM Limited Director’s Shareholding Update

QEM Limited (AU:QEM) has released an update.

QEM Limited has issued a notice regarding a change in the holdings of Director David Fitch, reporting an acquisition of 68,059 fully paid ordinary shares, updating his total direct and indirect stakes to 44,072,732 shares, 250,000 share performance rights, and 1,000,000 unquoted options. The update serves to keep the market informed of significant changes in director interests as required by ASX listing rules.

