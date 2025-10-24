QCR Holdings Highlights Strong Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QCR Holdings ( (QCRH) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, QCR Holdings, Inc. released a presentation highlighting its financial performance and strategic positioning. The company emphasized its distinct operating model, strong financial returns, and diversified income sources, which have contributed to its substantial stock price outperformance compared to peers. The presentation also noted the company’s disciplined underwriting and credit culture, as well as its experienced management team, which have been key in navigating various economic cycles and delivering shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (QCRH) stock is a Buy with a $92.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on QCR Holdings stock, see the QCRH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on QCRH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, QCRH is a Outperform.

QCR Holdings’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance are the most significant factors driving the score. While technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, the company’s robust profitability and strategic initiatives provide a solid foundation for future growth.

More about QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings, Inc. is a Midwest-based bank holding company established in 1993, focusing on a relationship-driven approach. The company boasts $9.6 billion in total assets and $7.0 billion in wealth management assets under management, with over 1,000 team members across 36 locations in three states. It offers diversified noninterest income sources and maintains a strong market position in mid-sized metros.

Average Trading Volume: 105,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.21B

