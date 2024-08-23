QCR Holdings Expands Board and Announces Cash Dividend

QCR Holdings (QCRH) has provided an announcement.

QCR Holdings, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors, adding James R. Batten and Amy L. Reasner as Class I and Class II directors, respectively. These appointments, effective from August 21, 2024, coincide with the company’s declaration of a $0.06 per share cash dividend. Stockholders can look forward to the dividend payment on October 2, with a record date of September 13. The new directors’ terms are set to expire at the annual meetings of 2027 for Batten and 2025 for Reasner, aligning with their respective class designations.

