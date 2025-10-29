QBE Insurance Issues Unquoted Securities Under Employee Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QBE Insurance Group Limited ( (AU:QBE) ) has shared an announcement.

QBE Insurance Group Limited announced the issuance of 43,330 unquoted securities under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and are not listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted, indicating a strategic move to incentivize and retain employees.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:QBE) stock is a Buy with a A$25.00 price target.



QBE Insurance Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, offering a range of insurance products and services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive insurance solutions to a global market, catering to various sectors including personal, commercial, and specialty insurance.

Average Trading Volume: 3,994,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.54B

