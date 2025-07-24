Q Technology Schedules Board Meeting to Review Financial Results and Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Q Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:1478) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 11, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend and address any other business matters, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns.

More about Q Technology (Group) Co

Average Trading Volume: 6,940,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.82B

