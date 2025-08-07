Q Technology Reports Strong Sales Growth in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Q Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:1478) ) has shared an announcement.

Q Technology (Group) Co. reported a significant increase in the sales volume of its major products for July 2025. The company saw a 15.7% month-on-month and 18.9% year-on-year increase in camera module sales, driven by higher demand for mobile phone camera modules with resolutions of 32 megapixels and above, as well as camera modules used in IoT and smart vehicles. Fingerprint recognition modules also experienced a 3.6% month-on-month increase, attributed to the impact of customers’ project cycles and market share gains. These figures, however, do not represent the company’s actual revenue or profit and are subject to adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1478) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Q Technology (Group) Co stock, see the HK:1478 Stock Forecast page.

More about Q Technology (Group) Co

Q Technology (Group) Co., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the technology industry, focusing on the production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules. The company serves markets related to mobile phones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 7,145,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.79B

Learn more about 1478 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue