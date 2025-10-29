Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. Confirms Key Hydrogen Targets in Nova Scotia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Q Precious & Battery Metals ( (TSE:QMET) ) has shared an announcement.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has confirmed key hydrogen targets across new zones in Nova Scotia, following detailed radon-thoron verification and hydrogen soil-gas testing. These findings have led to the preparation of a drilling program in collaboration with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. The results indicate significant potential for subsurface hydrogen reservoirs, marking a major milestone in QMET’s Nova Scotia Hydrogen Program. With recent flow-through financing, QMET is poised to transition efficiently from discovery to drilling, aiming to further explore and confirm natural hydrogen systems in Canada.

More about Q Precious & Battery Metals

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (QMET) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia. The company focuses on critical and precious metals as well as clean natural white hydrogen. Its flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the newly acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 622,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.76M

For an in-depth examination of QMET stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue