Q-linea AB Publishes Prospectus for Rights Issue

The latest announcement is out from Q-linea AB ( (SE:QLINEA) ).

Q-linea AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has published a prospectus for its upcoming rights issue, which was approved by its board and an extraordinary general meeting. The rights issue aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, with Handelsbanken and Advokatfirman Lindahl serving as financial and legal advisors, respectively. The prospectus is available on Q-linea’s and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s websites.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:QLINEA) stock is a Hold with a SEK51.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 12,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK169.8M

