Q-Gold Resources Completes Successful Phase III Drilling at Foley Shaft

An update from Q-Gold Resources ( (TSE:QGR) ) is now available.

Q-Gold Resources has successfully completed its Phase III diamond drilling program at the historic Foley Shaft area, intersecting visible gold and polymetallic veins. The results reinforce the high-grade gold potential of the area and will guide further exploration efforts. This program is part of a larger exploration plan aimed at defining a compliant mineral resource, with the ultimate goal of expanding the company’s understanding of the mineralized zones and supporting future resource delineation efforts.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a mining company focused on exploring and developing gold resources in northwestern Ontario. The company holds over 10,000 acres of mining claims in the historic Mine Centre gold camp, which has a history of gold production dating back to the 1890s. Q-Gold is committed to leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock the potential of this underexplored district and build shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 103,055

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.78M

