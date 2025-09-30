PW Medtech Suspends Review Process for Sichuan Ruijian Medical’s Beijing Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PW Medtech Group Ltd. ( (HK:1358) ) has provided an update.

PW Medtech Group Ltd. announced the voluntary suspension of the review process for the subsequent listing of its subsidiary, Sichuan Ruijian Medical, on the Beijing Stock Exchange. This decision was made due to the impending expiration of the financial statement cut-off date, with the review status now adjusted to suspension. The listing process remains ongoing, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, and shares of Sichuan Ruijian Medical remain suspended from trading on the NEEQs.

More about PW Medtech Group Ltd.

PW Medtech Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on providing medical products and services, with a market interest in expanding its operations and listings in various stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 1,791,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.34B

