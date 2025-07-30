PVW Resources Limited Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PVW Resources Limited ( (AU:PVW) ) has provided an update.

PVW Resources Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, with David Wheeler appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman. This appointment marks Wheeler’s return to the board to support the company’s next development phase. Concurrently, Colin McCavana has resigned from his director position after 4.5 years of service, and the company expressed gratitude for his contributions. The board will continue to include Luis Azeveda and Joe Graziano as Non-Executive Directors, with Lucas Stanfield serving as the Chief Executive Officer.

Average Trading Volume: 298,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.58M

