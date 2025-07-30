PVW Resources Announces Director Departure and Final Securities Interests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
PVW Resources Limited ( (AU:PVW) ) has provided an update.
PVW Resources Limited has announced the cessation of Colin James McCavana as a director, effective from August 29, 2025. This announcement details McCavana’s final interests in the company’s securities, which include a total of 2,526,003 ordinary shares held through various accounts. The notice serves to inform stakeholders of the changes in the company’s board composition, which may impact its governance and strategic direction.
More about PVW Resources Limited
Average Trading Volume: 298,340
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$3.58M
Learn more about PVW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.