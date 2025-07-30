PVW Resources Announces Director Departure and Final Securities Interests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PVW Resources Limited ( (AU:PVW) ) has provided an update.

PVW Resources Limited has announced the cessation of Colin James McCavana as a director, effective from August 29, 2025. This announcement details McCavana’s final interests in the company’s securities, which include a total of 2,526,003 ordinary shares held through various accounts. The notice serves to inform stakeholders of the changes in the company’s board composition, which may impact its governance and strategic direction.

More about PVW Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 298,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.58M

Learn more about PVW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

