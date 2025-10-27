PVW Resources Advances Rare Earth Exploration with Successful Drilling Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PVW Resources Limited ( (AU:PVW) ) has provided an update.

PVW Resources Ltd has completed a hydraulic auger drilling program at its Southeast Hub in Brazil, marking a significant advancement in its rare earth exploration efforts. The program, which included 98 auger holes, has demonstrated increased drilling depth and confirmed high leach extraction rates, positioning PVW to further define resources and expand its exploration footprint. The use of hydraulic auger technology has enhanced efficiency and sample recovery, laying the groundwork for future resource-definition drilling.

More about PVW Resources Limited

PVW Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is particularly engaged in advancing its Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth portfolio through projects in Brazil, including Capão Bonito, Sguario, Carambeí, and Cerro Azul.

Average Trading Volume: 761,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$6.72M

Learn more about PVW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue