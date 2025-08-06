PVR INOX Limited Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PVR Inox Limited ( (IN:PVRINOX) ) has provided an announcement.

PVR INOX Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. These results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and confirmed by the Board of Directors, with the financial statements available on relevant stock exchange websites and the company’s site. The announcement indicates a transparent financial reporting process, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about PVR Inox Limited

PVR INOX Limited operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on cinema exhibition. The company is known for its multiplex cinemas across India, providing movie screenings and related services to a diverse audience.

Average Trading Volume: 19,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 98.44B INR

See more insights into PVRINOX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue