Puxing Energy Ltd. Updates Nomination Committee Structure

Puxing Energy Ltd. ( (HK:0090) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Puxing Energy Ltd. has announced the adoption of new terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which will be composed of at least three members, including at least one member of a different gender, and will be primarily made up of independent non-executive directors. This move is in compliance with the listing requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and aims to enhance the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence positively.

