Puxing Energy Enters New Financial Services Agreement with Wanxiang Finance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Puxing Energy Ltd. ( (HK:0090) ) has shared an update.

Puxing Energy Ltd. has entered into a New Financial Services Agreement with Wanxiang Finance, a non-banking financial institution, to provide various financial services to the Group. This agreement, which includes deposit services, credit facilities, and bills discounting services, is subject to specific reporting and approval requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to the connected nature of the transactions and the significant percentage ratios involved.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0090) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Puxing Energy Ltd. stock, see the HK:0090 Stock Forecast page.

More about Puxing Energy Ltd.

Puxing Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the energy sector. The company is involved in major and continuing connected transactions, particularly in financial services agreements with entities like Wanxiang Finance.

Average Trading Volume: 254,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$655.8M

See more data about 0090 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue