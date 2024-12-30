Puxing Energy Announces Director Resignation and Board Update

Puxing Energy Ltd. (HK:0090) has released an update.

Puxing Energy Ltd. announced the resignation of Ms. Li Yunjuan from her position as a non-executive director due to personal work reasons, effective December 30, 2024. The company expressed appreciation for Ms. Li’s contributions and confirmed no disagreements associated with her departure. The board will continue with six directors, maintaining its balance of executive and independent non-executive members.

