Pursuit Minerals Reports Strong Investor Interest with Oversubscribed Placement

An announcement from Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) is now available.

Pursuit Minerals Limited reported its activities for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a cash balance of approximately $0.331 million AUD. The company successfully completed an oversubscribed $4.04 million placement immediately after the period, indicating strong investor interest and potential for future growth.

Pursuit Minerals Limited is a mineral development company focused on the commercialization of its flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project located in Salta, Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 564,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.46M

