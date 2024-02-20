PureCycle Technologies Appoints Jaime Vasquez as CFO

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) has released an update.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has named Jaime Vasquez as its new Chief Financial Officer. Vasquez, bringing a rich background from his time as CFO at C&D Technologies and AK Steel, as well as financial roles at Carpenter Technology Corporation, carries a wealth of experience to his new position. He will be compensated with a $510,000 base salary and is eligible for both short-term and long-term incentive plans, in addition to a relocation reimbursement. Vasquez steps in for Jeff Fieler, who will continue his role on the Board of Directors.

