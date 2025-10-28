Pure Hydrogen Partners with AMQ to Boost Zero-Emission Vehicle Assembly in Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:PH2) ) has provided an announcement.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has announced a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Pure One Operations, and Advanced Manufacturing Queensland (AMQ) to assemble and sell zero-emission vehicles in Australia. This collaboration is a significant step in Pure Hydrogen’s strategy to enhance local assembly capabilities, allowing the company to scale production and innovate in zero-emission transport solutions. The partnership also opens up a new revenue stream through the sale of the Ford F-150 Lightning, a battery electric vehicle, to Pure’s existing customer base, which includes major transport and industrial companies in Australia. The agreement sets a framework for future commercial opportunities and aims for a binding final agreement by early 2026.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited is an Australian clean technology company focused on the hydrogen industry. The company is involved in the production and sale of zero-emission vehicles, leveraging hydrogen fuel cell technology to cater to the growing demand for clean transport solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 670,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.44M

