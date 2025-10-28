Pure Hydrogen Issues New Shares to Bolster Clean Energy Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:PH2) ) just unveiled an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has issued 2,764,670 ordinary shares to professional investors, raising $250,000. This move is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its financial position as it continues to focus on clean energy projects and zero emissions technology, potentially enhancing its market position and benefiting stakeholders.

More about Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited is a clean technology company focused on developing zero emissions vehicles and energy projects. The company aims to supply hydrogen fuel as a clean, domestically sourced fuel in Australia and abroad, while also expanding its zero emissions offerings and supporting the transition to zero emissions for commercial customers. Additionally, Pure Hydrogen is involved in natural gas projects in Australia and has a strategic investment in Botala Energy, a Botswana-focused energy company.

Average Trading Volume: 670,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$33.44M

