Pure Foods Tasmania Reports Strategic Financial Restructuring and Growth Focus

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. ( (AU:PFT) ) has issued an announcement.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd reported a lower revenue of $5.2 million for FY25 due to strategic exits from low-margin sales, resulting in improved gross margins from 1% to 16%. The company has undergone a recapitalization, converting $1.2 million of debt into equity and raising $1.76 million, which has strengthened its financial position and liquidity, allowing it to focus on profitable growth and shareholder value creation.

Pure Foods Tasmania Pty Ltd, established in 2015, focuses on enhancing and promoting Tasmania’s premium food and beverage businesses. The company aims to develop new premium products within existing brands, expand in the plant-based food market, acquire complementary brands, and increase global market penetration. Its brands include Woodbridge Smokehouse, Tasmanian Pate, Daly Potato Co, and The Cashew Creamery.

YTD Price Performance: 19.05%

Average Trading Volume: 131,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.51M

