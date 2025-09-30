Pure Foods Tasmania Releases 2025 Financial Statements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. ( (AU:PFT) ) just unveiled an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited has released its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The report includes various sections such as the Directors’ Report, Remuneration Report, and Auditor’s Independence Declaration, among others, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial health and operational performance. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s financial position, operational strategies, and potential future directions.

YTD Price Performance: 19.05%

Average Trading Volume: 131,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.51M

