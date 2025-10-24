PuraPharm Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1498) ) has issued an announcement.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited announced that during their extraordinary general meeting held on October 24, 2025, shareholders approved two key resolutions. These resolutions included the ratification of a Patent Licence Agreement and the issuance of Consideration Shares to satisfy a HK$40,200,000 licence fee. The unanimous approval of these resolutions is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1498) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. stock, see the HK:1498 Stock Forecast page.

More about PuraPharm Corp. Ltd.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and distribution of herbal medicines and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 206,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$167.8M

