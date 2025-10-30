PuraPharm Completes Key Share Transactions to Enhance Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1498) ) has shared an announcement.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited announced the completion of a Patent Licence Agreement and a Subscription Agreement, both involving the issuance of new shares. Under the Patent Licence Agreement, 93,488,372 Consideration Shares were issued, representing a significant portion of the company’s share capital. Additionally, the Subscription Agreement led to the subscription of 46,512,000 new shares, further enlarging the company’s share capital. These transactions are expected to impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning.

More about PuraPharm Corp. Ltd.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and distribution of herbal medicines and related health products.

