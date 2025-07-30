Punjab National Bank Releases Earnings Call Recording for June 2025 Quarter

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Punjab National Bank ( (IN:PNB) ) just unveiled an update.

Punjab National Bank has announced the availability of an audio/video recording of its earnings call with analysts and investors, discussing the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This announcement is part of the bank’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to maintain transparency with its stakeholders regarding its financial performance.

More about Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank is a major financial institution in India, providing a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates primarily in the banking sector, offering services such as personal and corporate banking, loans, and investment products to a diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 1,042,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 1226.9B INR

