Puma VCT 13 PLC Announces Share Repurchase and Voting Rights Update

Puma VCT 13 PLC ( (GB:PU13) ) has provided an update.

Puma VCT 13 PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase and cancellation of 752,288 of its ordinary shares at a price of 116.17p per share. This action results in the company’s total issued share capital being 164,665,638 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. The transaction impacts the total number of voting rights and may influence shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company’s share capital.

More about Puma VCT 13 PLC

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £174.8M



