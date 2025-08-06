Puma Alpha VCT Announces Further Share Allotment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Puma Alpha VCT plc has announced a further allotment of 1,923,376 ordinary shares as part of its subscription offer to raise up to £15 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of £5 million. The shares were allotted at prices ranging from £0.9879 to £1.0501, based on the most recent net asset value per share. This increases the total number of shares in issue to 33,898,101, which also represents the total voting rights in the company. The new shares are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on or around 8 August 2025, with definitive documents of title dispatched within 10 business days.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PUAL is a Neutral.

Puma Alpha VCT Plc is currently facing significant financial challenges with declining revenue and negative profitability. Despite a strong equity position and recent strategic investments, the negative cash flows and valuation concerns weigh heavily on its overall performance. Technical indicators further highlight bearish sentiment, although the dividend yield offers a slight positive aspect for investors.

Average Trading Volume: 121,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £31.18M

