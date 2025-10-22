PulteGroup Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Pultegroup ( (PHM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pultegroup presented to its investors.

PulteGroup, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the largest homebuilding companies in the United States, operating in over 45 markets nationwide with a diverse brand portfolio catering to various buyer groups.

In its third quarter of 2025, PulteGroup reported earnings of $2.96 per share, with home sale revenues amounting to $4.2 billion. The company also highlighted a significant return to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases totaling $344 million.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a home sale gross margin of 26.2% and net new orders totaling 6,638 homes valued at $3.6 billion. The company closed 7,529 homes, generating revenues of $4.2 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year. Additionally, PulteGroup repurchased $300 million in common shares, ending the quarter with a backlog of 9,888 homes valued at $6.2 billion.

Despite a challenging market environment with weaker consumer confidence and affordability issues, PulteGroup remains focused on its long-term strategies. The company continues to manage production volumes and capital allocation while positioning itself for future growth as market conditions improve.

Looking ahead, PulteGroup’s management remains optimistic about the company’s ability to deliver strong financial results through its diversified business platform, even as it navigates the current economic landscape.

