Pulse Seismic Reports Robust Q2 2025 Results and Declares Dividends

The latest update is out from Pulse Seismic ( (TSE:PSD) ).

Pulse Seismic Inc. reported strong financial results for Q2 2025, with significant increases in revenue, EBITDA, and net earnings compared to the previous year. The company declared both a regular and a special dividend, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The financial success is attributed to increased traditional data sales and energy sector M&A, leading to a 71% revenue increase over the past three years’ average. Pulse continues to focus on shareholder returns, distributing 84% of its 2025 free cash flow as dividends.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PSD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PSD is a Neutral.

Pulse Seismic’s overall stock score of 68 is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. The company’s robust profitability and cash flow, coupled with a stable financial position, form the core strengths. Technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation metrics indicate a fair price with a good dividend yield.

More about Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc. operates in the seismic data industry, providing a comprehensive seismic data library that is crucial for exploration and production (E&P) companies. The company’s primary focus is on offering subsurface information that aids in risk mitigation and maximization of drilling results, particularly benefiting from the energy sector’s mergers and acquisitions activities.

Average Trading Volume: 17,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$176.1M

