Pulse Biosciences Launches NANOCLAMP AF Clinical Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pulse Biosciences ( (PLSE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Pulse Biosciences announced the enrollment of the first patient in its NANOCLAMP AF clinical trial, marking a significant milestone for the company’s nPulse™ Cardiac Surgical System. This trial aims to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the system in treating atrial fibrillation during concomitant surgical procedures, potentially revolutionizing patient care with improved safety and procedural advantages over conventional methods.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLSE) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pulse Biosciences stock, see the PLSE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PLSE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLSE is a Neutral.

Pulse Biosciences receives a low overall score due to persistent financial challenges such as continuous losses and cash burn. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The earnings call provided a balanced view with notable advancements in technology and strengthened finances, but increased operational costs remain a concern. The CFO appointment is a positive strategic move but does not significantly affect the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on PLSE stock, click here.

More about Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a bioelectric medicine company focused on health innovation, utilizing its proprietary nPulse™ technology to deliver nanosecond pulses of electrical energy for non-thermal cell clearance. The company is developing this technology for treating atrial fibrillation and other markets where it can significantly impact healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 184,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.16B

For detailed information about PLSE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue