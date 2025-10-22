Pulsar Helium Inc. Announces Stock Option Exercise and AIM Admission

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pulsar Helium, Inc. ( (TSE:PLSR) ) just unveiled an update.

Pulsar Helium Inc. announced the exercise of 100,000 stock options at a price of CAD$0.45, generating CAD$45,000 in cash proceeds. The new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total number of common shares to 151,029,484. This development is part of Pulsar’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and operational capacity, potentially impacting shareholder interests and the company’s positioning in the helium industry.

More about Pulsar Helium, Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the OTCQB. The company focuses on helium projects, with its flagship Topaz helium project located in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is a pioneer in these regions, identifying primary helium occurrences not linked to hydrocarbon production.

For detailed information about PLSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue