Pulsar Group Reports Strong Interim Results and Strategic Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Access Intelligence ( (GB:PULS) ) just unveiled an update.

Pulsar Group PLC reported its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, showcasing significant progress in achieving strategic objectives, including a £1.1 million increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and a total revenue of £30.1 million. The company has implemented cost-saving measures, resulting in a £1.6 million reduction in annualized costs, and anticipates improved cash generation in the second half of the year. The Group’s expansion in EMEA & North America and a return to ARR growth in APAC, alongside new client acquisitions, underscore its strong commercial momentum. Pulsar Group is also leveraging generative AI to enhance its operating model and market leadership, aiming for sustainable profitability and shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:PULS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PULS is a Neutral.

Pulsar Group’s overall score is driven down by weak financial performance and challenging valuation metrics. However, positive corporate events and strategic initiatives provide potential upside if financial and operational improvements materialize.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PULS stock, click here.

More about Access Intelligence

Pulsar Group PLC is a technology innovator specializing in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the global marketing and communications industries. The company focuses on delivering real-time audience intelligence and trusted insights to empower clients in navigating the media, technology, and public sentiment landscapes.

Average Trading Volume: 81,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £54.24M

Learn more about PULS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue