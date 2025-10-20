Pujiang International Group Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pujiang International Group Limited ( (HK:2060) ) has issued an announcement.

Pujiang International Group Limited has announced that its shares will be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following a decision by the Listing Committee. The company failed to meet the resumption guidance and resume trading by the specified deadline. As a result, the shares will no longer be publicly traded after October 27, 2025, impacting shareholders and investors who will lose access to a public market for trading the shares.

More about Pujiang International Group Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$156.1M

For an in-depth examination of 2060 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue