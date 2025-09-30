Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. Completes H Share Issuance, Reshaping Shareholding Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6911) ) just unveiled an update.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of 24 million H Shares under a general mandate, raising approximately HKD58.04 million. This issuance significantly alters the company’s shareholding structure, increasing the proportion of H Shares from 25% to 37% and reducing the domestic shareholding percentage, thereby impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder composition.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6911) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:6911 Stock Forecast page.

More about Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the tea industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing ancient tea, leveraging its historical and cultural significance to cater to a niche market interested in traditional tea products.

Average Trading Volume: 40,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$88.2M

