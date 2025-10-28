Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co. Faces Arbitration Ruling Over Loan Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6911) ) has provided an update.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou Kangrui Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd., received an arbitration award from the Shenzhen International Court of Arbitration related to a loan dispute. The arbitration decision requires Guangzhou Kangrui to repay the loan principal, overdue interest, and other fees, with former director Ms. Wang Juan bearing joint liability. The company uncovered that the loan was misappropriated for personal use by Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhang Muheng, who have agreed to compensate the company for the resulting economic losses.

More about Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company operating in the tea industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production and distribution of ancient tea products, catering to a market that values traditional and high-quality tea offerings.

