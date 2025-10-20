Pudumjee Paper Products Announces Director Retirements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. ( (IN:PDMJEPAPER) ) has shared an update.

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited has announced the retirement of two of its Non-Executive Independent Directors, Mr. Vinod Kumar Beswal and Mr. Nandan Damani, effective from the close of business on October 20, 2025. This change follows the completion of their tenure, which was set during the company’s Annual General Meeting in August 2021. The retirement of these directors marks a significant transition in the company’s board composition, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

