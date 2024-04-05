PUDO Inc. Founder Steps Down, Growth Continues

PUDO Inc (TSE:PDO) has released an update.

PUDO Inc. announces the resignation of its COO and founder, Frank Coccia, expressing confidence in its current management under CEO Elliott Etheredge to continue the company’s growth and capitalize on new opportunities. Etheredge highlights recent expansion successes, including a substantial increase in PUDOpoints across the U.S. and Canada, positioning the company to further address e-commerce logistics challenges.

