PT Telkom Indonesia Announces December 2025 EGMS

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( (TLK) ) has issued an update.

PT Telkom Indonesia has announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on December 12, 2025. The meeting will be conducted electronically through the eASY.KSEI platform, allowing shareholders to participate online. Shareholders eligible to attend are those recorded on the company’s register by November 19, 2025. The announcement outlines the procedural details for participation and agenda proposals, emphasizing electronic power of attorney submissions and compliance with regulatory requirements. This move reflects the company’s adaptation to digital platforms for shareholder engagement, potentially enhancing participation and transparency.

More about PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, also known as PT Telkom Indonesia, is a state-owned public limited liability company operating in the telecommunications industry. The company provides a range of telecommunication services and is focused on serving the Indonesian market.

Average Trading Volume: 617,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.57B

