PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Signs Spin-Off Agreement with TIF

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( (TLK) ) has issued an update.

On October 20, 2025, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk announced the signing of a Conditional Spin-Off Agreement with PT Telkom Infrastruktur Indonesia (TIF) as part of a corporate restructuring and business transformation plan. The transaction, valued at IDR 35.79 trillion, involves the partial spin-off of the company’s Wholesale Fiber Connectivity business and assets. This move aims to enhance business focus, create added value, and optimize fiber optic network assets, thereby strengthening the company’s position as a leading connectivity provider in Indonesia. The transaction supports national goals of improving digital equality and broadband penetration. Despite the scale of the transaction, it is not expected to significantly impact the company’s financial condition due to TIF being a consolidated subsidiary with 99.999% ownership.

Spark’s Take on TLK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TLK is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 73 reflects a strong valuation with an attractive P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing to value and income investors. While the financial performance is solid with robust margins and cash flow, the negative revenue growth is a concern. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, but the stock is nearing oversold territory, which could present a buying opportunity if momentum improves.

More about PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is a state-owned telecommunications company in Indonesia, primarily focused on providing connectivity infrastructure services. The company is a leading provider in the telecommunications industry, with a market focus on enhancing digital connectivity across Indonesia.

Average Trading Volume: 617,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.57B

