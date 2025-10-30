PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Releases Nine-Month Financial Report for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( (TLK) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights the company’s financial position, showing a decrease in total assets from December 31, 2024, to September 30, 2025. This financial disclosure is crucial for stakeholders to assess the company’s financial health and operational efficiency over the reported period.

The most recent analyst rating on (TLK) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock, see the TLK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TLK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TLK is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 73.5 reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation, which are the most significant factors. The technical analysis indicates a positive trend, but with some caution due to bearish momentum signals. The lack of earnings call and corporate events data did not impact the score.

More about PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is a state-owned telecommunications company based in Indonesia. It provides a wide range of telecommunication services and products, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 611,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.61B

