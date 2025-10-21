PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Announces Spin-Off of Wholesale Fiber Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( (TLK) ) has shared an update.

On October 21, 2025, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk announced a spin-off plan involving the transfer of its Wholesale Fiber Connectivity Business and Assets to its subsidiary, PT Telkom Infrastruktur Indonesia (TIF), which is 99.9% owned by the company. This strategic move is part of a compliance effort with Indonesian regulations and aims to optimize business operations by consolidating specific assets under TIF. The transaction is considered a Material Transaction due to its significant value relative to the company’s equity. The spin-off is expected to streamline operations and potentially enhance the company’s focus on core business activities, with implications for stakeholders including creditors who have until November 4, 2025, to object to the plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (TLK) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock, see the TLK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TLK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TLK is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 73 reflects a strong valuation with an attractive P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it appealing to value and income investors. While the financial performance is solid with robust margins and cash flow, the negative revenue growth is a concern. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, but the stock is nearing oversold territory, which could present a buying opportunity if momentum improves.

To see Spark’s full report on TLK stock, click here.

More about PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is a state-owned public limited liability company based in Indonesia, primarily engaged in the operation of telecommunication networks and services, informatics services, and the optimization of resource utilization. The company is focused on providing comprehensive telecommunications services and infrastructure, with a significant market presence in Indonesia.

Average Trading Volume: 617,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.57B

Learn more about TLK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue