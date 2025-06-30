PT International Development Corporation Reports Significant Losses for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from PT International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0372) ).

PT International Development Corporation Limited announced its audited consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a significant loss of HK$209,094,000, compared to a loss of HK$89,250,000 in the previous year. The loss from continuing operations was HK$224,342,000, while the discontinued operation showed a profit of HK$15,248,000. The total comprehensive expenses for the year amounted to HK$203,965,000, with the loss attributable to owners of the company being HK$175,968,000. The financial results indicate a challenging year for the company, with substantial losses impacting its financial standing.

More about PT International Development Corporation Limited

YTD Price Performance: -8.93%

Average Trading Volume: 381,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$77.2M

