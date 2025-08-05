PSEG Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Public Service Enterprise ( (PEG) ).

On August 5, 2025, PSEG reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a net income of $1.17 per share and non-GAAP operating earnings of $0.77 per share. The company emphasized operational excellence, noting successful system investments and storm restoration efforts that quickly restored service to 99% of customers after a severe heat storm in June. PSE&G also managed a record summer peak load and received a J.D. Power award for customer satisfaction. These achievements underscore PSEG’s commitment to maintaining high service standards and enhancing its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (PEG) stock is a Buy with a $92.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Public Service Enterprise stock, see the PEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PEG is a Outperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The upward price momentum and strategic capital investments bolster the outlook. However, high leverage and the overbought technical position suggest a need for cautious optimism. Valuation and earnings call insights highlight potential risks, including debt levels and market uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on PEG stock, click here.

More about Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on power generation and distribution. Its key services include the provision of electricity and natural gas, with a significant market presence in the eastern United States.

Average Trading Volume: 2,915,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $44.4B

For a thorough assessment of PEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue