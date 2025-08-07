PSC Corporation Ltd. Faces Unconditional Cash Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from PSC Corporation Ltd ( (SG:DM0) ) is now available.

PSC Corporation Ltd. is the subject of a mandatory conditional cash offer by UOB Kay Hian Private Limited on behalf of Dr. Goi Seng Hui. The offer aims to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares of PSC Corporation Ltd., excluding those already owned or controlled by the offeror and associated parties. The offer has been declared unconditional, and the closing date has been extended, indicating a significant move in the company’s ownership structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about PSC Corporation Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,170,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$218.6M

Find detailed analytics on DM0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

